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Dark Tranquillity released the album ‘Moment’
By Rock Documented Staff,4 days ago
Dark Tranquillity released Moment on November 20, 2020, through Century Media Records. Their 12th studio album was the first to feature guitarists Christopher Amott and Johan Reinholdz, who had already been playing with the band onstage. The follow-up to 2016’s Atoma gave that partnership a role in shaping new material, with Reinholdz contributing to the songwriting.
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