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Killer Be Killed released the album ‘Reluctant Hero’
By Rock Documented Staff,8 days ago
Killer Be Killed released Reluctant Hero on November 20, 2020, through Nuclear Blast. Their second studio album was the first to feature Converge drummer Ben Koller, joining guitarists and vocalists Greg Puciato and Max Cavalera and bassist and vocalist Troy Sanders. With three singers sharing the songs, the follow-up to their 2014 debut gave each musician room to move between leading a track and supporting someone else.