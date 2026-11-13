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Windows can reinstall itself without wiping your files, which fixes more problems than any cleaner app
By Abhishek Kumar Mishra,7 days ago
Windows has been my primary operating system for over two decades. I tried it and learned it in school first, and began using Windows XP Service Pack 3 on my first personal computer. I've used everything Microsoft has ever released since then and can relate to the statement that “Windows can run into problems.” I've faced my fair share of file corruption, registry problems, missing system files, malware, and broken OS functions. The simplest remedy that I got addicted to was reinstalling the operating system.