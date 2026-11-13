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Scaling the Rocks: Goodman rumors still simmering on hot stove
By Joelle Milholm,7 days ago
Here’s what’s going on with the Colorado Rockies and the rest of Major League Baseball. Building on John Paul Morosi’s tweets on Wednesday, Hunter Goodman is now fully part of the trade rumor mill. He’s one of many in the catcher category, but definitely the one with the most value given his power at the plate and controllable contract through 2029. He’s one of many notable players whose names are being thrown around as possible trade pieces, including fellow catchers Shea Langeliers and World Series MVP William Contreras.