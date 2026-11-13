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Hard drives still make more sense than SSDs for most of what's sitting on your PC
By Ty Sherback,4 days ago
Most PC builds that were parted out in the few years rely completely on flash storage and lack any kind of spinning disk, and that's in part due to flash storage becoming more affordable up until very recently, when AI demand drove up the price of NAND and DRAM. For your boot drive, an SSD is a must, but if you look at most of what your computer stores, the majority of it doesn't actually benefit from sitting on flash.