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Astronomers discover Nāpōwawāʻenakaulua, the oldest compact quasar pair in universe
7 days ago
An international team of astronomers discovered the most distant — and thus the oldest — compact pair of quasars ever found in the universe. Officially named J1602+4228AB, the quasars — which are pairs of black holes that become so bright they outshine all the stars in their host galaxy — also are the most compact pair found at cosmic dawn, what astronomers call the early universe era, because of their close separation.