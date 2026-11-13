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West Hempstead Public Library hosts flamenco dance performance
By Alyssa R. Griffin,7 days ago
The West Hempstead Public Library brought the sights and sounds of Spain to the community Nov. 8 with a free flamenco dance performance celebrating Hispanic heritage. The program, titled “Flamenco Latino Performance,” featured a group of women from Queens who showcased the traditional Spanish dance through expressive movements, rhythmic footwork and colorful costumes.