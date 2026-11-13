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Vast dives into the concentrated flavor syrup space with 7 tastes to choose from
7 days ago
Concentrated flavor syrup is a hugely popular type of functional product in the United Kingdom and Europe, with brands of all shapes and sizes having some sort of competitor in that particular area. They typically come in small squirtable bottles, and the idea is you squeeze the syrup into water, a smoothie, or any liquid to add the desired flavor without any calories. The reputable Vast has just joined the party with its simply named Zero Syrup.