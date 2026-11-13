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Shawnee moves to ease co-living ban that sparked lawsuit, national headlines
By Andrew Gaug,4 days ago
Shawnee’s governing body is looking to ease restrictions on the city’s controversial co-living ban that was approved more than four years ago by a different city council. On Monday, the Shawnee Council Committee directed city staff to make amendments to the municipal co-living ordinance that, among other rules, allows for three or fewer people to live in one house who aren’t related by blood, marriage, or adoption.
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