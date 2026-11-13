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SpaceX Plans $74 Billion in Sun Belt AI Campuses. Communities Face the Trade-Offs
By About the desk,7 days ago
Two enormous artificial intelligence projects proposed for Texas and Arizona are putting the Sun Belt’s appetite for major technology investment to a new test. SpaceX is pursuing supercomputing campuses whose combined projected spending exceeds $74 billion, but the questions now facing nearby communities extend beyond their price tags. The...
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