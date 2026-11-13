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A $900 Million Indoor Waterpark Resort Opens Along Virginia’s I-95
By Sun Belt America Desk,7 days ago
Virginia’s largest indoor waterpark opened Thursday, November 12, as part of a $900 million resort in Spotsylvania County, turning a stretch of Interstate 95 between Richmond and Washington into a new destination for families, conventions and year-round recreation. The Kalahari Resorts & Conventions complex in the Thornburg area covers...