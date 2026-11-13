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The 10 Most Masterful Climaxes in Animated Movies
By Diego Pineda Pacheco,7 days ago
There are spoilers ahead for the climax of each entry!. Several of the greatest animated films of all time have likewise delivered some of the most exciting, dramatic, and memorable climaxes in film history. Animation is, after all, a practically limitless medium, capable of visually achieving practically anything a filmmaker can set their mind to. Indeed, many artists throughout history have taken full advantage of animation's boundless potential.