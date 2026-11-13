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10 Classic Rock Albums To Listen to Before Kicking the Bucket
By Lloyd Farley,7 days ago
Joining the choir invisible. Shuffling off this mortal coil. Ceasing to be. Biting the dust. Wearing wooden pajamas. Vacating the earthly meat prison. No matter how it's said, it all means the same thing: death. Death is the great equalizer, the one thing that is inevitable regardless of one's race, religion, income or social status. Every day brings us closer to hopping the twig.