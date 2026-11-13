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After 60 Years, Star Trek Has Officially Found Its Perfect Crossover With Brand-New Release
By Hannah Hunt,7 days ago
"Could diplomacy win the game?" That was one of the questions the designers behind Star Trek’s latest crossover asked early in development. They talked through what it might mean to negotiate or trade with another player, looking for ways to bring the decisions that drive a Star Trek episode to the table. Giving fans the Enterprise was an easy sell, but giving them a reason to open a channel took more work.