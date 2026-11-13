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The 10 Most Ambitious Documentaries of All Time, Ranked
By Jeremy Urquhart,7 days ago
Yes, documentaries can be a bit formulaic, and there are conventional ones that have interviews, voiceover, and fairly mundane visuals that all serve to depict something objectively, or give the impression that things are being explored objectively, but that’s not every documentary, by any means. You can put that criticism on any genre, really, because there are generic action movies, horror films, comedies, etc.