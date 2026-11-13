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Westfield Man Arrested Following Altercation in Pomfret
5 days ago
A Westfield man was arrested Thursday afternoon following an investigation into an altercation on Chautauqua Road in the Town of Pomfret. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene at about 3:45 PM and determined that 54-year-old Kevin Presto allegedly prevented another person for seeking emergency services. Presto was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on a charge of 4th-degree criminal mischief.
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