undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Vandals Wrestling Back to Work, Season Opener Just Two Weeks Away
3 days ago
Vandalia boys wrestling got back to work this week as the IHSA season officially opened on Monday. The State runner-up Vandals got practice underway as they prepare for a double event day to open their competitive schedule on Saturday, November 28. The Varsity will be in action at the Edwardsville Quad at 11:00am that day with Freeburg and Mattoon rounding out the four teams competing. The JV will head north and be in action at the Jacksonville JV Tourney that day to start their season. The Vandals will go on the road again for JV Duals at Edwardsville on December 1 and the Civic Memorial and the Lawrence County JV Tournaments on December 5 before they will hold their home opener on Thursday, December 10 against Roxana and Hillsboro. The Vandals will have six regular season home dates this season as well as hosting the first South Central Conference Meet on January 30 and will host the Dual Team Sectional.