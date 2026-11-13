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$900 Million Kalahari Resort Opens in Virginia With State’s Largest Indoor Waterpark
By MCS Staff,7 days ago
Kalahari Resorts & Conventions officially opened its newest resort in Spotsylvania, Virginia, on Thursday, November 12, bringing a massive indoor waterpark, adventure park, restaurants, and hundreds of guest rooms to a location between Washington, D.C., and Richmond. The $900 million resort, Kalahari’s fifth location, features a 175,000-square-foot indoor waterpark, the...
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