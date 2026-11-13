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Altamont Girls Will Return to Bob Kerans Tournament Over Thanksgiving Week
4 days ago
Altamont girls basketball will continue to spend their Thanksgiving week in Newton as the Lady Indians will again compete in the Bob Kerans Tournament. The tournament will look a little different this year as they have added two teams to go to a pool play style tournament after having four teams play a round robin format the last several years. Altamont will be in Pool A with host Newton and Centralia while Pool B will be made up of Effingham, Cumberland and Flora. The Lady Indians will take on Newton on Monday, November 23 at 7:30pm and will face Centralia on Wednesday, November 25 at 7:30pm. After taking a day break for the Thanksgiving holiday, the tournament will resume on Friday, November 27 with the place games.