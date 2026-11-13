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13 crowd-pleasing Friendsgiving recipes that get everyone asking who made this
By Jenn Allen,7 days ago
Friendsgiving tables can fill up with familiar dishes, so a few standout choices give guests something new to talk about. These 13 recipes span turkey mains, shareable pastry bites, savory soups, sides, and pumpkin desserts. Leftover turkey has a place in pot pies, à la King, and a panini, while a roast anchors the main plate. Choose a mix for a menu with substantial dishes, small extras, and a sweet finish.