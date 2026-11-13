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Microsoft Outage Affecting Millions Across the Globe, Including in El Paso
By El Paso Herald Post Staff,7 days ago
EL PASO, Tx., November 13, 2026: Not getting emails? Are you receiving less emails than usual? You’re not alone, millions across the globe, businesses and people alike are learning what it means to rely on what engineers have long called a “single-point” of failure. Engineers look for single points of failure (SPOF) when designing things, like buildings, bridges and software. A single point of failure is when one component fails, and the failure brings down an entire system.
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