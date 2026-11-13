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The Most Reliable Used Plug-in Hybrid That's Not A Toyota Or Lexus
By Sidd Dhimaan,4 days ago
Reliability rankings in the hybrid and plug-in hybrid space are practically synonymous with two names: Lexus and Toyota. The sister Japanese brands have earned that reputation honestly, consistently topping dependability surveys year after year. But dominance at the top doesn't mean the rest of the field is a wasteland. Dig a little deeper and you'll find a luxury plug-in hybrid SUV from an American brand that quietly delivers the kind of ownership experience usually reserved for those Japanese stalwarts — and most shoppers haven't even considered it.