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15 down-home Southern recipes that fill a plate right to the edge
By Jenn Allen,4 days ago
Some dinners need to hold their own beside biscuits, cornbread, or a pile of sides. This selection brings together Southern staples, Texas-style skillet sides, chili, casseroles, and skillet suppers with enough substance to anchor a full plate. Vegetable dishes add color and tang, while beef and pork mains bring the savory heft. Choose a quick side or a slow-cooked centerpiece to suit the meal.