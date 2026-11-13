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Christa McAuliffe, Teacher Aboard the Ill-Fated Challenger Shuttle, Speaks on TODAY in 1985
By Drew Weisholtz,4 days ago
As TODAY marks its 75th anniversary, the TODAY Archive is revisiting legendary interviews, stories that moved us and other iconic moments from our 75 years on the air. These are the segments that shaped TODAY and created a lasting legacy. Today, we look back at teacher Christa McAuliffe on July 22, 1985, discussing what turned out to be her fatal trip aboard the Challenger.