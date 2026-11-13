undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bulgaria and Spain form C-UAS procurement agreement as “Russian Gerber drone” found
By Kylie Bielby,3 days ago
Bulgaria has signed a memorandum of understanding with Spain for the purchase of counter-uncrewed aerial systems technologies. According to a Bulgarian government press release, Spain will take the lead role in purchasing systems, with Bulgaria joining its purchase contract. A combination of kinetic mobile systems and container-based systems will be acquired, up to a total of 20 units.