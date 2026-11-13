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SkyGrid and MIT Lincoln Laboratory to stress-test AAM weather forecasting models
By Kylie Bielby,3 days ago
Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) third-party service provider, SkyGrid, has extended its Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with MIT Lincoln Laboratory to continue developing high-resolution weather forecast systems for safe, scalable AAM operations. The new phase runs through July 2027 and represents a shift from evaluation to maturation of high-resolution...