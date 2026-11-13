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Researchers develop wearable interface for non-visual, tactile drone control
By Kylie Bielby,4 days ago
Researchers at Jeonbuk National University in the Republic of Korea have developed a wearable interface for drone control. The system combines hand gestures and vibrations via a belt to communicate drone commands and positions without continuous visual monitoring. The research team was led by Professor Kee-Ho Yu, Department of Aerospace...