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Police: Man arrested after crash registered alcohol level more than six time the legal limit
By Network Indiana,7 days ago
Marshall County deputies arrested 43-year-old Jason D. Boerstler of Georgia early Wednesday after he drove his truck into a LaPaz retention pond near McDonald’s. Police said Boerstler failed sobriety tests and registered an alcohol level more than six times the legal limit. He faces a felony operating while intoxicated...
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