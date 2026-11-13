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DIRECTV Remote Not Working? Fixes by Remote Model
By Sophia Miller,4 days ago
A DIRECTV remote not working is usually a battery, mode or setup problem, so start with the batteries and the model number. DIRECTV's own user guide names weak batteries as the most common cause, then trying to control something other than the receiver, then a blocked remote sensor. Which of the other fixes applies depends on the remote in your hand, because the older Universal remotes use a mode switch and the Genie remotes can run on IR or RF. This guide gives the fixes in DIRECTV's order, with the menu paths and wait times, and covers the Gemini remote separately.