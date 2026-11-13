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Kids kick off first election
By Claire Fox cfox@clintonnc.com,7 days ago
As guests entered the doors of Roseboro Elementary School Monday morning, students donning neon honor guard vests were handing out programs and directing them down the hall, where fourth and fifth graders were seated in the middle of the auditorium, with guests taking their seats on either side — all awaiting the candidates to take the stage and present their campaign speeches to the crowd for the school’s first-ever student council election.