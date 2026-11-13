undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cool temperatures stick around through the weekend; Slight warm up next week leads into an active weather pattern
By Luke Prokosch,7 days ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Good morning! It was a chilly start to the day today with temperatures in the 20’s to the east with 30’s to the west. Areas of fog continue this morning to the west but should clear out this afternoon. Temperatures stay cool today and through the weekend before a slight warm up next week. A more active weather pattern possible later next week.