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558-Unit Affordable Development Revealed for 740 East 13th Street in Alphabet City, Manhattan
By Michael Young and Matt Pruznick,7 days ago
A new rendering has been revealed 740 East 13th Street, a 21-story affordable housing development in Alphabet City, Manhattan. Designed by SLCE Architects and developed in a joint venture between Community Access, Spatial Equity, Duvernay + Brooks, and Cooper Square Community Development, the structure will yield 558 rental units. Sixty percent of the apartments are planned to be reserved for senior citizens, formerly homeless veterans and families, and for those in need of mental assistance. The property is located between Avenues C and D.
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