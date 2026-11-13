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Retired veteran finds new mission volunteering at senior center
By Karina RubioInvestigateTV Staff,7 days ago
PHOENIX (InvestigateTV) — A Valley Army veteran is spending his post-military and post-retirement years volunteering at a Phoenix senior center, offering companionship and practical help to seniors who have few other resources. Robert Lane can be found at the Desert West Senior Center in the Maryvale neighborhood Monday through...
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