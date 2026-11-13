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Housing Lottery Launches for 1333 Broadway in Bushwick, Brooklyn
4 days ago
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1333 Broadway, a 22-story mixed-use building in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Designed by GF55 Architects and developed by Ekstein Development Group under the 1333 Broadway LLC, the structure yields 115 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 32 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $104,949 to $273,520.