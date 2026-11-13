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1601 DeKalb Avenue Affordable Development Completes Construction In Bushwick, Brooklyn
7 days ago
Construction is finished on 1601 DeKalb Avenue, a nine-story, two-building affordable housing complex in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Designed by Aufgang Architects and co-developed by Camber Property Group and RiseBoro Community Partnership, the 89-foot-tall development spans approximately 125,000 square feet and yields 127 rental units in studio to three-bedroom layouts, all reserved for affordable housing. The project also includes 4,000 square feet of communal recreational space, on-site social service offices, bicycle storage, and a shared landscaped courtyard. The property is located between Wyckoff and Irving Avenues with frontage on both DeKalb Avenue and Hart Street.
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