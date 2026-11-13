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Roundtable: Michigan Football at Oregon
By Von Lozon,7 days ago
In this week’s Roundtable, we discuss Michigan Football’s loss last week and where we’re at with this coaching staff, and give some predictions for the Oregon game:. The Michigan Wolverines travel all the way to the West Coast for a conference bout against the Oregon Ducks (3:30 p.m., FS1). In this week’s Roundtable, Maize n Brew staff members give some takeaways from last week’s game against MSU, some bold predictions for tomorrow’s game and more!