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INTERVIEW: Festival of Trees brings decorated displays, charitable giving to Ocean Isle Beach
By Jada Harris,7 days ago
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Decorated Christmas trees are on display at the Museum of Coastal Carolina, where visitors can vote for their favorites and bid on the trees to support nonprofit organizations. For the museum’s Festival of Trees, local businesses and nonprofits decorate 6-foot artificial trees provided by...