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SPONSORED: All Aboard with Santa on the Oil Creek & Titusville Railroad!
By Elicia Kifer,4 days ago
TITUSVILLE, Pa. – Climb aboard the Oil Creek & Titusville Railroad for an enchanting Christmas adventure!. Our festive Santa Trains wind through breathtaking winter scenery, creating lasting holiday memories for families of all ages. Santa Claus himself will be onboard throughout the journey, spreading Christmas cheer, visiting with every child, and posing for photo opportunities. Every child age 12 and under will also receive a special holiday gift from Santa during the ride.