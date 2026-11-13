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Spondylolisthesis
By Nathan Li,7 days ago
Spondylolisthesis refers to the anterior, lateral, or posterior slippage of a superior vertebral disc over the adjacent inferior disc, and is often separated into categories based on the causative etiology. Spondylolisthesis is often asymptomatic but may present with low back pain and neurogenic claudication which is worsened with spinal extension and activity. A detailed history and physical exam, along with appropriate imaging tests are useful in making the diagnosis. Conservative therapy is first-line and includes pain management with physical therapy. Patients who fail conservative therapy may consider surgical decompression, stabilization, and fusion. This review aims to discuss the epidemiology, pathophysiology, presentation, and treatment options of spondylolisthesis.