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New Marcus Roundabout to Get Official Ribbon Cutting, Educational Tours
By news@stormlakeradio.com,7 days ago
After years of planning, months of construction and a history of deadly crashes, a major safety improvement near Marcus is ready for its official celebration. The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for the newly constructed roundabout at the intersection of Iowa Highways 3 and 143, just south of Marcus.