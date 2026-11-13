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American-owned Le Havre appoints Ismaël as coach to tackle crisis at French league's oldest club
4 days ago
LE HAVRE, France (AP) — Valérien Ismael has been appointed as Le Havre coach until the end of the season, with the club sitting rock bottom in the Ligue 1 standings. The 51-year-old former defender was hired as a replacement for Didier Digard. He is facing a tall order if he wants to keep the club among the elite of French football. Still winless in Ligue 1, Le Havre has two points from 10 matches.