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Capitol Theatre Exhibition Celebrates Port Chester Musical History
By Raina Lockwood,7 days ago
The Capitol Theatre, a historic venue in Port Chester, continues to celebrate its 100th anniversary year with a new exhibition, “Toast of Our Town.” This exhibition, presented in collaboration with the Port Chester Historical Society, celebrates the legacies of several famed musicians who gave performances both at The Capitol Theatre and on The Ed Sullivan Show.