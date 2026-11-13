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Indiana Wesleyan University Names Robert A. Young VP for University Advancement
By News Release,4 days ago
Indiana Wesleyan University (IWU) announced the appointment of Robert A. Young as its next vice president for university advancement. Young currently serves as vice president for university advancement and chief advancement officer at Huntington University and brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in Christian higher education, nonprofit ministry, banking, and finance. He succeeds John Jones and will begin his new role in December 2026.