undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ohio and Pennsylvania need more capacity – here’s how they could get around long interconnection timelines
By Sean Wolfe,7 days ago
U.S. electricity demand has climbed for the past five years, and hasn’t shown signs of slowing. So how could the grid possibly keep up?. New energy resources are required to meet that demand, but some of the complex reviews necessary to safely connect them have left grid operators struggling to process applications and delayed the more than 2,060 gigawatts (GW) of generation and storage capacity waiting to come online across the United States. Two new studies funded by Pew Charitable Trusts could reveal a path to connecting additional power resources quickly and at low cost.