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BREAKING: REDWHITE Boneless Ramen is Now Kosher Certified in NYC
By Israel News United Arab Emirates,7 days ago
Page 1 of 2 — REDWHITE Boneless Ramen, the all-vegan ramen and sushi spot that opened on the Lower East Side this summer, is now kosher certified. The concept started in Japan and opened its first US location on Newbury Street in Boston in 2019. It later expanded to Studio City and Downtown Los Angeles. The New York restaurant opened in August and is the chain’s first in the city and its fourth overall.