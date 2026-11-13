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Israel’s Arkia Airlines Finds a Buyer, Applies to Keep US Flights
By Israel News United Arab Emirates,7 days ago
Israel’s Arkia Airlines has found a buyer. Brothers Rafi, Joe and Avi Nakash announced Thursday that they signed an agreement to sell a controlling stake in the airline to a group of Israeli investors, ending more than 20 years of ownership. The buyers plan to inject tens of millions of dollars to stabilize the company. Terms were not disclosed, but Globes reports the deal is worth 40 to 50 million shekels, about $12.5 to $15.7 million. The sale still needs regulatory approval.