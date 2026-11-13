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COACH Kids to Host Breakfast Followed by Antlers, Ales & Autumn Event November 14
By Melissa Jacobs,7 days ago
COACH Kids of Clinton County will host a breakfast fundraiser from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, November 14, at the Frankfort Moose Lodge. The breakfast menu will include pancakes, sausage, breakfast casserole and cinnamon rolls. A free-will donation will support local youth. Following breakfast, community members are invited to shop...