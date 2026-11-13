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Trenton Police Use-of-Force Claims Clash as 2026 Incidents Climb Toward 2024 Levels
By Lizzy Nguyen,7 days ago
Trenton police director Steve Wilson says his department's use-of-force incidents fell 32% between 2024 and 2025, a figure he points to as proof the city has turned a corner since a scathing federal civil-rights investigation. But newer numbers complicate that narrative: officers reported more use-of-force incidents in the first six months of 2026 than they did during the same stretch of 2025, at a rate on pace with 2024.
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