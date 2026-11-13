undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rock Hill Navy Veteran Ditches His Cane After Robotic Spine Surgery
By Carlos Hernandez,7 days ago
William “Pete” Wallace enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1973, “right out of high school,” and spent years serving before a back injury sustained after his military service ended slowly chipped away at his mobility. For years, he relied on a cane just to get around. Now, after spinal surgery at a Piedmont Medical Network hospital in Rock Hill, South Carolina, he’s walking on his own again, covering up to four miles a day.
3