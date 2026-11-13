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Lelia Mae Wright Identified in Images From Philadelphia Home; No Remains Found
By Joshua Doyle,7 days ago
Philadelphia police have identified Lelia Mae Wright, a 25-year-old Kensington woman, as the visibly injured and unconscious woman in photographs recovered from a house in the city’s Olney neighborhood, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Wright vanished in 2016. Her uncle, Paul Wright, told the paper that relatives said investigators identified her by tattoos. No human remains belonging to Wright had been found as of publication.
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